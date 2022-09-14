A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s east side has left four people injured, including one critically, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of E. Hamilton Street, a block north of Brady Street.

A 23-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, suffered serious but non-fatal injuries, according to police. A fourth victim is said to be in grave condition.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and are looking for suspects.