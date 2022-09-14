Survive the next 7 days.

That has to be the mindset for the Milwaukee Brewers right now.

They’re showing signs of life for the first time in a month and a half, winning 5 of their last 6.

In the next 7 days, they play the Cardinals once more, then 3 against the Yankees and 3 against the Mets.

Those are two World Series contending teams in tight divisional races.

They need those games just as much as the Brewers do.

If Milwaukee can navigate the next week, staying within striking distance, the schedule softens for Milwaukee and stiffens for the Padres and Phillies.

The Brewers can gather themselves for one final postseason push.

But it won’t matter if they can’t stay afloat for the next 7 days.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.