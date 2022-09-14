An officer involved shooting leaves a man dead on Milwaukee’s northside, authorities said.

Police responded to shots fired near 33rd and Cherry around 9pm Tuesday night. As the officers arrived, their squad was hit by gunfire.

The officers fired at three suspects, hitting one of them. The 40 year old died of his injuries. Two others took off running and have yet to be take into custody, according to investigators.



A handgun, equipped with a drum magazine, was recovered from the scene.



Three officers will be put on administrative duty while the incident is investigated by the Wauwatosa police department.