MILWAUKEE – Police in Milwaukee are releasing video footage of a man they say shot and killed someone on August 28th.

The shooting followed a traffic incident near Teutonia and Keefe. Police say it happened around 11:50 p.m.

You can see a picture of the suspect below. This was taken from security camera footage near the scene of the crash and fatal shooting.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Suspect in August 28, 2022 homicide