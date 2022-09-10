WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Brianna Erickson – Reporter – The Review Journal – Brianna joined the show to discuss the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and the investigation.

Darla LeClair – Vice President of the Two Rivers City Council – Darla joined the show to discuss her name being mentioned on the list of members and former members of the group the Oath Keepers.

Justin Kern – Regional Communications Director American Red Cross of Wisconsin – Justin joined the show about disaster preparedness month.

Listen to Scott Warras’ look back to 9/11.

Hear Debbie Lazaga’s story on what happens to the concreate from a road construction site.