The city of Milwaukee is considering multiple options to ensuring the safety of Milwaukee’s lift bridges, according to interim commissioner Jerrel Kruschke.

“We do follow the federal guidelines for bridge operations, but we are exploring beyond that,” Kruschke told WTMJ on Friday. “We are constantly looking for ways to enhance (safety).”

The commissioner’s comments come as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports local prosecutors are reviewing the investigation into a man’s death on the Kilbourn Ave bridge. In August, Richard Dujardin, 77, was killed when he fell from the bridge after it began to lift as he was walking across it.

Safety enhancements could include: signage, enhancing audio, increasing the size of surveillance monitors, and updating cameras, according to Kruschke.

There is no timeline but the commissioner said “signage would be the easiest to implement.”