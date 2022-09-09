There’s nothing like college football on a Saturday, but few atmospheres can replicate that of a Camp Randall packed to the brim.

Although a typical football game is associated with things maybe not so family friendly, that doesn’t mean that the Camp Randall environment is exclusively an adult activity.

The lawn games, pregame ceremonies, and of course the band are just a few things to look forward to on a Wisconsin Badgers game day!

Calie Herbst of mkewithkids.com joins Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano to further discuss takeaways from a Badgers games with kids.

A great fall activity to do with the entire family. Listen to the full interview here:

