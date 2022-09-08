Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI double and the Milwaukee Brewers withstood Freddy Peralta’s early exit to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 and complete a doubleheader sweep on Thursday.

Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game.

Peralta left the second game due to fatigue in his right shoulder after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning.

The two teams combined for just 16 hits in the doubleheader.

The Brewers had nine and the Giants had seven.