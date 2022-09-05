President Biden is scheduled to this afternoon at Laborfest along the lakefront. Mr. Biden will deliver remarks “celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.”

The President is expected to give remarks around 12:15pm, then after the speech will quickly return to General Mitchell International Airport to travel to Pennsylvania.

Governor Tony Evers is expected to attend the event and will introduce the President to the stage. Mandella Barnes is not expected to attend though.

It will be the first presidential visit to Milwaukee on Labor Day since former President Obama spoke to the AFL-CIO’s annual Laborfest in 2014. He also attended the event in 2010.