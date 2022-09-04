MILWAUKEE – Police are asking for members of the public to keep an eye out for three missing children.

11-year-old Jakareia Maclin was last seen Friday, September 2nd near 48th and Vilet.

Police believe that she is with her two siblings, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland.

The three children could possibly be in the Chicago area, according to police. You can see pictures of all three below.

Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of the kids is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.