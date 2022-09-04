MILWAUKEE – Two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase which ended with a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:13 a.m. Sunday near 26th and Nash. Officers said they chasing the vehicle because it had been reported stolen during a robbery.

A 63-year-old man in the vehicle which was hit was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A gun was found inside of the stolen vehicle, according to police.

Charges against the four are expected to be filed with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the next few days.