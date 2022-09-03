A man wanted for murder is dead after a police shootout in downtown Milwaukee late Friday, authorities said.

The incident started during a traffic stop near 22nd and National, according to police. The suspect took off, leading police on a chase into downtown Milwaukee.

The police chased ended near MLK Jr Drive and Juneau after the suspect got of his vehicle and fired shots at officers. Authorities said multiple officers fired back, killing the man.

Witnesses posted video on social media:

Multiple shots fired on Water Street in Milwaukee tonight. Everyone please be safe and share with anyone in the city. pic.twitter.com/QhXaQh2aSQ — sam (@samlister222) September 3, 2022

An innocent bystander was also injured. The 22 -year-old woman from Hudson, Wisconsin is expected to survive. Investigators are trying to determine who’s gunfire struck the woman.

Police have not identified the 47-year-old suspect.

At the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting. Milwaukee Police say there was a chase that started at 22nd & National when a truck involved in a homicide was identified. It ended with a shootout at MLK & Juneau. 47 year old Suspect dead. pic.twitter.com/ev4u9nRTDe — Julia Fello TMJ4 (@JuliaFello) September 3, 2022

Eight officers are on administrative leave, pending the investigation:

-A 47-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

-Two 33-year-old male officers with over 3 years of service.

-A 31-year-old male officer with over 12 years of service.

-A 30-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service.

-A 26-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

-A 23-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service.

-A 22-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.