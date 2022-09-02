It’s the Great American Road trip weekend, and this Labor Day, Wisconsin really has a variety of unique activities if you just jump into your car and head out on the road.

Travel Wisconsin’s Secretary Designee, Anne Sayers sat down with Debbie Lazaga to chat about some of the adventures available in our great state.

Take Hudson, for example, if you’re heading to the western part of the state, they’re hosting the Midwest Championship Sheep Dog Trials. It’s an annual competition that shows off sheepdog handlers’ skills.

For your last summer push, if you are feeling a Hawaiian vibe, Wisconsin’s got you covered here too! If you head a little north from Milwaukee, you can visit Sheboygan, the “Malibu of the Midwest.” Peak season for SURFING in Wisconsin starts in Mid-August and stretches all the way to April, attracting people from all over with their wet suits on.

If you’re worried about higher gas prices, how about keeping it closer to home? This year, it’s happening right in Milwaukee, it’s SHREK FEST celebrating all things the movie Shrek! Costumes, Music, a roaring contest and an onion eating contest. It takes place at Humboldt Park on Saturday. An annual celebration that brings the movie to life.

There will be some construction zones still in place, though there wont be any active work going on in them. You’ll still want to be careful moving through them, but there should be nothing to stop you from making your escape on the Great American Road Trip Weekend.