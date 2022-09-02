(AP) – Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0.

Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead.

Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single in the third pushed the advantage to 3-0.

Josh Rojas smashed a two-run double high off the center field wall in the fifth to make it 5-0.

All five runs came with two outs.

The D-backs are 22-16 since the All-Star break.