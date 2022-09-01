RACINE – The man who admitted to fraudulently obtaining ballots for both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason is being charged with election fraud.

Harry Wait faces four felony charges, including two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information.

Wait has admitted to entering personal information for both Mason and Vos into the MyVote Wisconsin system. He posted online after he made the admission, saying he stood “ready to be charged.”

But Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling declined to pursue charges against Wait, instead sending out a press release calling Wait’s actions proof of flaws in Wisconsin’s voting system.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice launched an investigation soon afterward and learned that Wait had allegedly requested ballots for eight people and successfully obtained two of them.

A criminal complaint filed against Wait says that D.O.J. agents reviewed footage which had been posted online by Wait’s organization, H.O.T. Government.

In those videos and online posts, Wait provided specific details about how he fraudulently obtained the ballots, including by finding and entering the actual addresses for Mason and Vos.

Wait is due to appear in Racine County Court for his initial appearance on September 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Each charge of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information carries a maximum sentence of up to six years in prison.

Each charge of election fraud carries a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison.