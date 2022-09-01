Tonight’s edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras begins with the story of FOX News’ Greg Gutfeld being the top-rated late-night television host in total viewers for the month of August.

What is it about Gutfeld that has catapulted him to these heights?

What’s the secret sauce for him and his show?

Then, Scott delves into the decreasing family size of Americans.

Why are so many Gen-Z and Millennials deciding not to have children and what are the long-term consequences for the nation because of it?

Finally, before Brewers Baseball on WTMJ, it’s a wild “Great Scott!” segment featuring the world’s most dangerous golf course, a bizarre death on an airport tarmac, and an incredible announcement in an airplane cabin!



