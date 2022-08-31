WAUKESHA – The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission met Wednesday night to consider proposals for a permanent piece of art which would honor the victims of the parade attack.

The commission is considering two locations for the permanent memorial; along Main Street and at Grede Park.

Five people or organizations presented proposals for the Main Street memorial. They were; Carmen De La Paz, Richard Taylor, Strang INC, Thrive Architects and Saiki Design.

Thrive Architects, Saiki Design and Strang INC also proposed ideas for the Gerde Park memorial.

You can see pictures of the proposals below, courtesy of WTMJ’s Wyatt Barmore-Pooley and the city of Waukesha live feed.