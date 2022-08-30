MILWAUKEE – Summerfest will be keeping the three-weekend format when it returns in the summer of 2023.

The festival will start on June 22nd with concerts also scheduled to be held the weekend of June 29th and July 6th.

the 55th anniversary of Summerfest presented by @amfam

2023 will be the 55th time that Summerfest is celebrated in Milwaukee. For more information on next year’s festival, click here.