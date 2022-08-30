MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a man accused of killing a 37-year-old woman before setting their house on fire last week.

First responders were called to a home near 83rd and Vienna last Thursday morning for a report of a house fire.

Once they arrived on scene, firefighters discovered a woman dead from several gunshot wounds. That woman was later identified as 37-year-old Nikia Rogers.

Police have zeroed in on 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney as a suspect in the case.

He’s been charged with six felonies, including 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and False Imprisonment.

You can see a picture of Blakney below, courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Anyone who sees Blakney or knows where he’s residing is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.