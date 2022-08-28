WATERTOWN – A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after shots were fired during an 14-hour standoff between a wanted suspect and law enforcement officers on Saturday and Sunday.

Watertown police say it started as a reported bond violation on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to a home on Arlington Way when the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it at officers.

SWAT teams were called in from sheriff’s departments in Jefferson County and Dodge County as negotiators worked for 14 hours to try and get the man to surrender.

At some point during the standoff, the suspect walked outside and pointed a firearm at officers. That’s when the Watertown Police Department says an officer shot at the suspect but did not hit him.

The situation came to an end early Sunday morning when SWAT team members went into the home and got the man to surrender.