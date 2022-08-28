MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run which happened early Sunday morning.

A pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk near 6th and Juneau around 12:34 a.m. when a truck allegedly ran a red light and hit the person.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead. The vehicle which hit the man fled the scene, according to police.

The suspect vehicle has only been described as a black pickup truck with a lift on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.