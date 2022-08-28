The Brewers fell behind 2-0 to the Cubs after the first two innings, but Garrett Mitchell got his first career hit, a two RBI single, to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead in the fourth and Christian Yelich hit a two-run home run two pitches latter to break it open.

The Cubs added two runs in the top of the fifth to make it a 5-4 game, but Kolten Wong crushed a two-run home run in the bottom half of the fifth to make it 7-4.

The Brewers added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-5.

The Cubs scored one run in the top of the seventh and two more in the top of the ninth, but Devin Williams came in to shut it down and pick up his ninth save of the season.