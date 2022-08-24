It’s back to school, in person. That means parents have to get their kids to school once again. Will previous challenges due to the pandemic still be in play this year?

It was “all hands on deck” last school year as we were still dealing with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID 19. If you’ll remember, bus companies tapped into retired drivers, school administrators, and even custodial staff to fill the need for drivers.

This year, MPS has their bases covered.

The state’s largest school district says it’s in better shape than it has been in year’s past in terms of bus drivers. Director of Transportation Services David Solik Fifarek says they have roughly 650 drivers on staff; more than 100 than at this time last year.

Fifarek says they are still 50 to 60 drivers away from being fully staffed.