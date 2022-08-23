As kids get ready to head back to school, teachers are busy getting classrooms ready. But more and more teachers are being asked to share a portion or all of the bill when it comes to stocking their rooms.

Brittney is a teacher in Germantown, Wisconsin. She says her district gives a small stipend, but it usually doesn’t come close to covering all of the costs associated with making sure a classroom is stocked and ready to go.

“If you want the fun borders, the fun posters, the books that you really want, the updated things… teachers are buying those things for our own classrooms,” Brittney said. “We’re spending a lot of our own money, it’s not the school always buying it or the district always buying it.”

So many teachers are turning to places like Amazon for help.

Brittney says many teachers in her district build wish lists on Amazon and then share them with parents online.

To learn more about how teachers are getting creative to cover the costs of stocking their classrooms, listen to the piece in the player at the top of the page.