It’s a Tuesday night edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras and it begins with the most important takeaway from the viral video of the hotdog straw guy! It’s the angle that no one else is discussing and that’s the loss of privacy. Then, just breaking tonight, is the news that President Biden will announce $10K in student loan forgiveness. What’s your initial reaction to that development? Speaking of school, we are right smack dab in the middle of back-to-school time so what’s the one memory that pops in your mind when you think about those days? From familiar smells to first day nerves, a range of emotions no doubt. All that, plus one of the worst ways to meet one’s maker in tonight’s “Great Scott!” segment.

