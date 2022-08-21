The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to seeing their five time All-Pro left tackle back on the field.

The team announced on Sunday that David Bakhtiari was being activated from the PUP list and he will begin to be eased into practice this week. Bakhtiari sustained the initial knee injury on New Year’s Eve 2020 and has had three surgeries since.

When speaking to reporters on Sunday, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari will only be participating in individual drills for the time being. LaFleur also would not provide any insight on what this move means for Bakhtiari’s status for week one on September 11.