Traffic had to be diverted off Interstate 94 Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle. First Responders from Waukesha County responded to the crash near Medowbrook Road/ County SS around 3:30pm.

Several squad cars and ambulances arrived on scene. Several injuries have been reported; however, other details have not been released. The interstate was shut down for just over an hour as crews cleared the scene and reopened the road just before 5:00pm.

No other details were released.