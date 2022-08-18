UPDATE: All lanes of Highway 145 have reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY
MILWAUKEE – Highway 145 Northbound was completely shutdown on Thursday afternoon for reports of a shooting.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after noon that deputies were investigating a report of shots being fired from one vehicle to another.
No injuries were reported.
INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on NB Hwy-145, with all traffic diverted off at Fon du Lac Ave, while MCSO investigates a reported shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries have been reported. Deputies are on the scene seeking evidence.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 18, 2022