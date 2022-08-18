The mayor of County Clare, Ireland is in Milwaukee and he has a message for Wisconsinites: “We’re open for business.”

“We want to let people know we’re open,” Tony O’Brien told WTMJ while visiting Solly’s Grille in Glendale. “All of our attractions and scenery are open. Everyone is most welcome.”

O’Brien’s delegation will spend the weekend at Irish Fest promoting County Clare as a tourist destination. He will also be in New London, Wisconsin on Thursday night.

“We are going to formalize our sister city relationship with New London,” O’Brien said. “Pop’s Irish Pub (in New London) has the best corned beef and cabbage.”

If you’re headed to Irish Fest stop by and say hello, O’Brien urged.

“I’ve got a great love of Wisconsin,” he said.

Listen to Wis. Morning News on Friday for more from the mayor!