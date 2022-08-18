MILWAUKEE – All lanes of I-41/43/894 eastbound were shut down after a serious crash Thursday afternoon.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a copue was involved in a crash with a dump truck, resulting in “very serious injuries.”
All traffic was being diverted off at 27th Street.
As of 4:30 p.m., there were no details provided about the victim’s age, identity or condition.
TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on E/B North I-43 @ 27th St, as MCSO and other 1st-Responders react to a serious crash with very serious injuries between a coupe and a dump truck. All traffic is being routed off at 27th.— Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 18, 2022
Updates to come.