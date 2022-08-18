When it comes to sliding down Bernie Brewers’ slide, you can count out Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

“I may avoid (sliding) now,” Stearns said Thursday, after seeing Dodgers reporter David Vassegh get injured while attempting to slide earlier this week.

99% of movies don’t have a better ending than this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

“I have not gone down the slide and that’s exactly why,” Stearns joked on Wis. Morning News. “You go down really fast and (a crash) can happen.”

The slide is very popular among reporters from visiting clubs. The Rays’ Tricia Whitaker had a recent mis-hap.

My ear & left side of my head is unwell but otherwise no regrets https://t.co/cu2EZBtBQK — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) August 10, 2022

The Brewers’ mascot, Bernie, slides down the slide every time the Crew hits a home run. These recent ‘slide fails’ are just another reason to appreciate the mascot’s ability, according to Stearns.

“Bernie’s a pro. We need lessons from him before we try it ourselves.”