Mullets are making a comeback, and 8-year-old “Mullet Boy” may soon hold the title of best kid mullet in the country.

Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie entered the USA Mullet Championship earlier this year. “We had seen the contest last year and just thought it was kind of cute and funny, but we missed the submission deadline,” Erin Bailey, Emmitt’s mom, said “so we were watching for it this year.”

Erin said her son had been wanting a mullet for some time. Growing his locks out from a shaved head to the flowing mullet he has now took time and effort. Emmitt said the inspiration came from his sport of choice, “I wanted cool hockey hair.”

Emmitt was voted among the top 100 mullets in the kid division and as of Tuesday, was voted among the top 25 contestants. Erin said “We never really expected it to be as big as it’s gotten over the last week or so.” Among going viral online, Emmitt threw the opening pitch at the Eau Claire Express collegiate baseball game this summer.

The “Mullet Boy” will be making his way to Milwaukee to throw the opening pitch at the Brewers game against the Yankees on Sept. 18, coincidentally, it will also be Emmitt’s ninth birthday.

All proceeds from the championship will go toward the Michigan Wig Foundation for Kids. The final round of voting will take place on Friday Aug. 19.