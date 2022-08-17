RACINE – A seemingly-routine traffic stop turned violent along I-94 in Racine County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it started when a Kia Soul was pulled over along I-94 Northbound near 7 Mile Road for traveling 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Hezekiah Saffold, initally complied with officers requests to get out of the vehicle while a K-9 unit sniffed for drugs.

After the dog got a hit on the vehicle, Saffold allegedly ran back towards the car, running into lanes of traffic on I-94 in the process.

Officers used a number of tactics to try and stop Saffold from getting back into his vehicle and driving off, including deploying tasers and spraying pepper spray.

Saffold was also bitten three times by a K-9 officer during the fight.

Deputies and State Patrol Troopers eventually got Saffold under control and searched his vehicle. That search turned up a backpack which allegedly contained a handgun, an extended magazine, cocaine, cash, four cell phones, digital scales and more.

Saffold was taken into custody where he is currently awaiting charges.

Some deputies recieved cuts and bruises during the fight, but none of them were seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.