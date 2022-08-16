Over one million people made their way through the gates to check out the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Fair officials said 1,003,450 people attended the fair from August 4-14.

Last year’s fair which was operating under COVID-19 restrictions, only brought in 841,074 people. The event was canceled in 2020.

Fair officials say that this year’s attendance is back up to pre-pandemic levels, with the 2019 fair also bringing in over a million visitors.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association said they served 320,000 cream puffs to hungry fair-goers. First place Sporkies winner Peno Pretzel Popper Brats by Gertrude’s Pretzels was also popular, with nearly 13,000 sausages sold.