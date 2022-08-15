MILWAUKEE – A 77-year-old man died Monday after a bridge opened while he was walking across it.

The man was on the Kilbourn bascule bridge when it began to raise around 12:06 p.m. Monday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The man, who is from Providence, Rhode Island, fell to his death.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said that an autopsy would be performed on the man on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department released a statement Monday afternoon reading in-part, “The Milwaukee Police Department sends our sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends who lost their loved one during this incident.”