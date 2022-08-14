A John Sebastian tune is ringing in the ears of Packers fans (The theme song from Welcome Back Kotter… you knew that!) as Head Coach Matt LaFleur announced 3 players returning for the Pack after being placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP list).

LaFleur says offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson will return following knee injuries from all 3.

But not so fast, LaFleur cautioned that “it’s just like the next step in the process” and that Jenkins, Tonyan and Watson wouldn’t be doing team drills yet.

LaFleur spoke about the importance of having Jenkins back. “He’s been super disciplined” Lafleur said during a press conference. “Thatll be a big boost when he’s fully cleared to help us out.” Jenkins tore his ACL last season playing left tackle, but it’s still unclear where he will play this year as David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list.

Tonyan had 18 catches for 204 yards in 2021 but also tore his ACL in Week 8 last. Watson, who was picked in the second round by Green Bay, has been dealing with a knee injury of his own. LaFleur said he’s excited that Watson can be at least part of walkthroughs as he transitions into the NFL.

David Bakhtiari and Mason Crosby remain on the PUP list, as the Packers have signed former USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed.