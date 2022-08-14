Our partners with TMJ4 are on scene in the parking lot of the Six Flags Great America in Gurney, Illinois after a report of a shooting.

TMJ4’s Bruce Harrison confirms via a Six Flags spokesperson that 3 people were hurt when shots were fired from a car in the parking lot Sunday night. The vehicle where those shots came from then took off. Gurnee Police closed the park and people were escorted out of the park. The investigation is ongoing.

TMJ4s Bruch Harrison is also reporting that 2 people were transported to a local hospital for evaluation; however, a third person declined treatment. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says they no longer believe this is an active shooter situation.

Six Flags released a statement:

A lot of squad cars out at Great America tonight. Police investigating a shooting in the parking lot. Six Flags confirms three people injured. Two taken to hospital for evaluation, a third declined treatment, says Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/IrXTsQqlcU — Bruce Harrison (@HarrisonMKE) August 15, 2022

Social media shows several police vehicles, ambulances, and fire apparatus at the park.

Again, and investigation is ongoing, and this is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become avaliable.