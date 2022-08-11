WEST ALLIS – Tim Michels and Roger Roth are ready to take on incumbent Governor Tony Evers and his new running mate Sara Rodriguez.

Michels says that high gas prices and inflation will be centerpieces of his campaign.

“I’m going to do everything I can to bring down prices in Wisconsin,” Michels said during an interview on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursday.

Michels was joined by Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth and former Republican Governor Tommy Thompson.

