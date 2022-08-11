From self-booting one’s car in order to prevent a theft to an outraged fire chief, there’s a lot to get to on tonight’s edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras.

Plus, one of America’s greatest comedians says he is considering retirement.

What has made Steve Martin’s career so unique and memorable for the last 60 years?

To cap it all off, of course, it’s “Great Scott!” with one more supermoon in 2022 and monkey problems in Brazil.



You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!