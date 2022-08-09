RACINE – Three men are being held on at least $10,000 cash bond after being accused of building and selling weapons in Racine.

Police say Calvin, Willie and Raymond Gibson were all arrested after a shooting which happened near Blaine Avenue and Lindermann Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Calvin was accused of firing shots at someone from a vehicle which he was traveling in. Police say they found six spent shell casings in the car and arrested all three men.

After arresting the men, officers executed search warrants at each of their homes.

“During the execution of the search warrant a significant cache of weapons, ammunition and firearm related paraphernalia was collected,” the Racine Police Department wrote in a press release.

All three men appeared in court on Monday.

Raymond’s bond has been set the highest at $100,000. He’s facing nine felony counts of Possession of a Firearm by an Out of State Felon.

Calvin Gibson is facing four felony counts, including 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He’s being held on $50,000 cash bond.

Willie Gibson is facing ten felonies, including Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. He’s being held on $10,000 cash bond.

All three men are due back in court next week for preliminary hearings.