MILWAUKEE- A shooting from one vehicle to another lead to a full closure of eastbound 94 for several hours Sunday night.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded when shots were fired into their vehicle near the 25th Street exit ramp around 7:30 Sunday night.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on EB I-94 while MCSO investigates a reported shooting near the 25th Street off-ramp. All E/B traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 35th St. One driver suffered a single gunshot wound and is in care at an area hospital. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 8, 2022

The closure Sunday night marks the second such closure in the past five days. Police shut down a portion of I-43 southbound at Locust Street after they received a report of shots fired.

No arrests have been made in either incident.