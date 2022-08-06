(AP) – Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres on Monday.

Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger, and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third.

Lauer worked out of trouble early for Milwaukee.

Devin Williams entered with two on in the ninth and struck out two for his seventh save.