This edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras coincides with the start of the Wisconsin State Fair and so it’s time for a return of “fair tales”.

Your most indelible memory from a visit to the state’s fairgrounds in West Allis!

Then, a new study says most Americans no longer think twice when interacting with someone baring a tattoo, especially in white collar work settings.

Is this true for you?

Based on caller reaction, it certainly seems as if the era of negative stereotypes tied to tattoos is long gone.

Scott, however, says there is one exception.

Plus, in light of their four-game losing streak, Scott takes it upon himself to calm down Brewers fans and squash the “Hader hangover” that seems to be plaguing them.

And of course, every show includes “Great Scott!” and tonight is a doozy that includes mustard donuts, $1800 garbage bags, and an Applebee’s makeup line.



You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!