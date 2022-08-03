MILWAUKEE – With Milwaukee on pace to break a record for number of homicides committed in a year for the third year in a row, Arnitta Holliman has been ousted as the head of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s Chief of Staff, Jim Bohl, said that Holliman’s “appointment as Office of Violence Prevention director has concluded.”

Bohl did not give a reson for the change, however he did write, “Over the past year, additional millions of dollars have been directed to the Offive of Violence Prevention through the State of Wisconsin, city resources and philanthropic sources. Looking forward, we want those new resources effectively deployed to make Milwaukee safer.”

So far this year, there have been more than 135 homicides committed in Milwaukee, according to the police department’s statistics.

That’s a 38% increase when compared to the same time frame in 2021.

In the month of July alone, seven women were killed by their current or former domestic partners.