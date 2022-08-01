The MLB Trade Deadline is Tuesday afternoon.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations has some big-time decisions to make.

It could be a season-defining moment for the Brewers.

Will David Stearns choose to part with prospects to acquire a steadying bat in his lineup?

The answer to that question needs to be yes.

We’re 5 years deep into a championship window here in Milwaukee.

It’s time to take some big swings, no pun intended, and go for it.

It doesn’t have to be Juan Soto, but this offense needs more, even given the recent uptick.

The good news is that Stearns is already getting better at the deadline without making a single call.

Freddy Peralta is set to return this week, and Hunter Renfroe is off to a scorching start to the second half.

Sometimes the best deadline moves are the improvements that come from within your own clubhouse.

