MILWAUKEE – A wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone early Sunday morning, leading to a full shutdown of I-43 in both directions.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was headed northbound in the southbound lanes when it crashed near Capitol Drive, “leaving the driver with unknown injuries and the vehicle hanging precariously over girders.”

2/ single-vehicle crash by a wrong-way driver who entered I-43 at National Ave. and drove north in the southbound lanes before entering a construction zone near Capitol Dr. and crashed, leaving the driver with unknown injuries and the vehicle hanging precariously over girders. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 31, 2022

Crews were forced to bring in a crane to lift the crashed vehicle safely out of the construction zone.

All lanes of traffic along I-43 were open by 8:00 a.m.