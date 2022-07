MILWAUKEE – No injuries were reported after two bullets hit a hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department said shots rang out near 51st and Chambers just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Two of those bullets hit St. Joseph’s Hospital, and one of the bullets actually went through a window and into an occupied room.

Police released a statement saying they do not believe the hospital was the intended target, but as of Sunday morninig, no arrests had been made.