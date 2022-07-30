A scare at General Mitchell airport Friday after a hand grenade was found. Members of TSA discovered the grenade in a search around 2:42 pm Friday. Shortly after, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted, along with a member of the department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

Members from the force were able to determine that the grenade was “inert and posed no danger.” Further investigation showed the owner of the bag had just acqured the grenade at an event and was unaware that the weapon could not be transported. The owner was later issued a citation.

TSA and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office remind everyone to not bring weapons to an airport. More information on what is acceptable is avaliable on the TSA’s website. The Sheriff’s office also reminds everyone that “inert or not, “real” grenades are considered weapons per the TSA.