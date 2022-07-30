Check Your Sunscreen! As families head to the beaches for the weekend, officials say one of the essentials may be unsafe.

Edgewell Personal Care is conducting a voluntary recall of its Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF30 because the product could contain trace levels of benzene. The FDA noted that while the product does not contain benzene, a review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. The recall only applies to 3 batch codes.

The no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.