WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Melissa Barclay – Co-Host, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News – Hear Melissa talk about lead poisoning level guidelines in Milwaukee.

Sara Krall – Homicide Prevention Program Director, End Domestic Abuse Wi – Sara joins the show to talk about resources and homicide abuse prevention.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the show to discuss the upcoming Wisconsin Primary elections.

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News – Shaun joins the show to discuss the new Remote Work Director for Milwaukee Public School and the controversy with the position

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joins the show to give the latest update on the 2024 Republican National Convention.